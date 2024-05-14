Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Position Lowered by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Trane Technologies worth $46,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,323,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,792.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,792.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,979 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,372. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.54.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.45. The stock had a trading volume of 337,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $335.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.08 and its 200-day moving average is $264.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

