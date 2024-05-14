Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Set at C$21.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) has been given a C$21.00 price objective by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VET. CIBC dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.71.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

TSE VET traded up C$0.16 on Tuesday, hitting C$16.34. 432,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.14. The firm has a market cap of C$2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.60.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.59. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of C$522.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$593.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.6153082 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vermilion Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.10 per share, with a total value of C$48,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

