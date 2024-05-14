Scotiabank Increases CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$8.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.85 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.11% from the stock’s current price.

CEU has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.69.

Shares of CEU traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.74. The company had a trading volume of 455,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,696. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$2.30 and a twelve month high of C$6.74.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$538.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6391403 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$212,850.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$212,850.00. Also, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total value of C$708,060.28. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 498,360 shares of company stock worth $2,417,920. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

