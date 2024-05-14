ABCMETA (META) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $306,028.87

ABCMETA (META) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $306,028.87 and approximately $0.10 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010935 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001372 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,233.51 or 0.99836422 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012957 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008214 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000313 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

