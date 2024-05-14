AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $209.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AVB. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.32.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE AVB traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.01. 120,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,802. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $198.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.11.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 343,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 52.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 47,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,847,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.