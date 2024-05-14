CIBC Increases Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$103.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$97.00 to C$103.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$112.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.50.

Premium Brands Price Performance

TSE:PBH traded up C$0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$93.00. The stock had a trading volume of 43,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$84.66 and a 52 week high of C$113.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$90.88.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.28). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 4.8744469 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

