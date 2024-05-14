Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) PT Raised to C$14.00

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance

CUP.U stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.00. The company had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566. The firm has a market cap of C$533.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.57. Caribbean Utilities has a 12 month low of C$10.54 and a 12 month high of C$14.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.06.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

