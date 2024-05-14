Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) PT Raised to C$14.00

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance
CUP.U stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.00. The company had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566. The firm has a market cap of C$533.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.57. Caribbean Utilities has a 12 month low of C$10.54 and a 12 month high of C$14.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.06.
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile
