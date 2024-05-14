CIBC Boosts Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Price Target to C$1.10

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Sierra Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SMT traded up C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.91. 285,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.74. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.34 and a 52-week high of C$1.00. The company has a market cap of C$191.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.14.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$82.55 million for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Metals will post 0.164271 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Sierra Metals Company Profile

In other Sierra Metals news, Director J. Alberto Arias sold 114,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total transaction of C$67,398.93. Insiders have sold 433,433 shares of company stock worth $263,839 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

