Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Given New $6.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Shares of AKYA stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. 1,824,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,306. The company has a market capitalization of $142.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.45. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 65.53% and a negative return on equity of 110.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $37,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,377.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,454,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 46,131 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 674,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 149,164 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 73,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 245,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

