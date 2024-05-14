Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Raised to $129.00 at Barclays

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s current price.

ATO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

ATO traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.02. 493,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 247,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,633,000 after purchasing an additional 61,708 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 281.3% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,208,000 after buying an additional 415,054 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 138,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,012,000 after acquiring an additional 59,979 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

