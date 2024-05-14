CIBC Trims Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Target Price to C$9.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DBM. Raymond James dropped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

Shares of TSE DBM traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.19. 434,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,659. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.08 and a 52-week high of C$8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$626.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.75.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of C$602.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$665.05 million. Analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.7904016 EPS for the current year.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

