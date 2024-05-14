Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,739 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,645 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,739 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises 1.3% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $35,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,077 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE EOG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.96. 1,019,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,461. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

