Morgan Stanley Increases UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $40.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UDR. Barclays downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.08. 729,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,702. UDR has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79.

In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,065,482,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,117,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,242 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,897,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $60,952,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in UDR by 22.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,467,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

