RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Posted by on May 14th, 2024

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UNGet Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$20.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$22.50. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on REI.UN. CIBC cut their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.86.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

REI.UN stock traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.45. 374,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,859. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.09. The firm has a market cap of C$5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.65 and a beta of 1.26. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$16.32 and a 1-year high of C$20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity at RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Rocky Kim sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.46, for a total transaction of C$31,363.54. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

