Moran Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Howmet Aerospace worth $13,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,620 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,894 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,507,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,216,000 after acquiring an additional 897,463 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $40,508,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,291,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,754,000 after purchasing an additional 573,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.8 %

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.84. The stock had a trading volume of 808,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,988. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $82.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average of $59.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.