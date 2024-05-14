Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Price Target Cut to C$5.65

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$5.92 to C$5.65 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “tender” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KRR. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC upgraded Karora Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Karora Resources from C$8.73 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of KRR traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.38. 309,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,990. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.67. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.60 and a 1-year high of C$5.77. The company has a market cap of C$960.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.60 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$101.78 million for the quarter. Karora Resources had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 2.49%. Research analysts expect that Karora Resources will post 0.3101085 earnings per share for the current year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt mine; the Higginsville Gold operations; and Spargos Reward Gold project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

