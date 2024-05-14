First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Price Target Raised to C$0.80 at HC Wainwright

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 433.33% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of FF remained flat at C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 271,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$137.76 million, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. First Mining Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.19.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that First Mining Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$38,750.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 750,000 shares of company stock worth $102,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

