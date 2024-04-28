iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Decreased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,889 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $62,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,216,000 after buying an additional 229,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after buying an additional 7,681,845 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,814,000 after buying an additional 138,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,048,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,206,000 after buying an additional 682,586 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $82.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,853. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.08.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

