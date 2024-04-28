Intact Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 633.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Humana by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Humana by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 64,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $5.51 on Friday, reaching $305.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,716. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.23 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.91.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.50.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

