Short Interest in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Rises By 62.9%

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the April 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

L’Air Liquide Trading Down 0.4 %

L’Air Liquide stock opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.67.

L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.681 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

About L’Air Liquide

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 31,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

