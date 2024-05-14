CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) versus Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT) Head to Head Contrast

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) and Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CCA Industries and Safety Shot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get CCA Industries alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Safety Shot 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

CCA Industries has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Shot has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CCA Industries and Safety Shot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCA Industries -3.78% -4.19% -3.26% Safety Shot -367.77% -226.38% -132.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CCA Industries and Safety Shot’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCA Industries $10.49 million N/A -$420,000.00 ($0.05) -13.80 Safety Shot $200,000.00 366.69 -$15.08 million ($0.71) -2.10

CCA Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Shot. CCA Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safety Shot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of Safety Shot shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Safety Shot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CCA Industries beats Safety Shot on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCA Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesale beauty-aids through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

About Safety Shot

(Get Free Report)

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and functional beverage company, researches and develops over-the-counter products and intellectual property. The company offers Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter drink that lowers blood alcohol content. It also develops Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; and NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen. The company sells its products through distributors, retailers, and e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Jupiter Wellness, Inc. and changed its name to Safety Shot, Inc. in September 2023. Safety Shot, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for CCA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.