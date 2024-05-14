Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) & Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Head to Head Comparison

Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Free Report) and Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Telkom SA SOC and Charge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telkom SA SOC N/A N/A N/A Charge Enterprises -5.76% -136.79% -20.11%

Risk & Volatility

Telkom SA SOC has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charge Enterprises has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telkom SA SOC $2.88 billion N/A $177.26 million N/A N/A Charge Enterprises $641.37 million 0.37 -$30.35 million ($0.20) -5.50

This table compares Telkom SA SOC and Charge Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Telkom SA SOC has higher revenue and earnings than Charge Enterprises.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Telkom SA SOC and Charge Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telkom SA SOC 0 1 0 0 2.00 Charge Enterprises 0 1 1 0 2.50

Charge Enterprises has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 309.09%. Given Charge Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Charge Enterprises is more favorable than Telkom SA SOC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Charge Enterprises beats Telkom SA SOC on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telkom SA SOC

Telkom SA SOC Ltd provides integrated communications and information technology (IT) services to residential, business, government, wholesale, and corporate customers in South Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other segments. The company offers mobile and fixed-line telecommunication services, including broadband, optical and carrier, business-to-business connectivity, interconnect-based, broadband data, voice, content, and gaming solutions; and small and medium entity information, communication, and technology services, as well as business mobility, global telecommunication, converged communication, customer premises equipment, and internet and value-added services. It also provides cloud computing, unified communications and collaboration, security, big data analytics, and mobility solutions; enterprise and applications solutions, IT managed services and infrastructure, and cloud solutions; digital and social media advertising; and e-commerce services. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Inc. operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Telecommunications. The Infrastructure segment offers broadband and wireless, electrical contracting, electric vehicle charging, and fleet services. The Telecommunications segment provides internet-protocol-based and time-division multiplexing access for transport of long-distance voice and data minutes; domestic switching and related peripheral equipment services, and carrier-grade routers and switches for internet and circuit-based services, as well as connection of voice calls and data services. The company was formerly known as TransWorld Holdings Inc and changed its name to Charge Enterprises, Inc. in January 2021. Charge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in New York, New York. On March 7, 2024, Charge Enterprises, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

