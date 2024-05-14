YETI (NYSE:YETI) and TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG) Head to Head Analysis

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) and YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of TruGolf shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of TruGolf shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of YETI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TruGolf and YETI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TruGolf 0 0 0 0 N/A YETI 1 8 6 0 2.33

Risk & Volatility

YETI has a consensus price target of $46.80, indicating a potential upside of 15.47%. Given YETI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe YETI is more favorable than TruGolf.

TruGolf has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YETI has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TruGolf and YETI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TruGolf N/A N/A -18.40% YETI 10.32% 28.81% 16.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TruGolf and YETI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TruGolf N/A N/A -$400,000.00 N/A N/A YETI $1.66 billion 2.08 $169.88 million $2.01 20.16

YETI has higher revenue and earnings than TruGolf.

Summary

YETI beats TruGolf on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TruGolf

TruGolf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand. In addition, it offers apparel and gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. The company sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through its Website, YETI.com. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Japan. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

