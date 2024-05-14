Comparing Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) and Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR)

Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Free Report) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Prairie Operating and Bakkt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A Bakkt 1 0 1 0 2.00

Bakkt has a consensus price target of $13.13, indicating a potential upside of 32.78%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A N/A -286.57% Bakkt -9.59% -33.06% -9.20%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Prairie Operating and Bakkt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt has a beta of 4.23, suggesting that its share price is 323% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.5% of Prairie Operating shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Prairie Operating shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Bakkt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prairie Operating and Bakkt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $520,000.00 0.00 -$13.42 million N/A N/A Bakkt $780.10 million 0.16 -$74.85 million ($21.00) -0.47

Prairie Operating has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bakkt.

Summary

Prairie Operating beats Bakkt on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co. engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising travel, gift cards, and merchandise; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

