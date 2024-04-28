Intact Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $146.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,328,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,948. The company has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $149.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.15.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

