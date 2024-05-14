Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Wirtual has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and approximately $59.97 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wirtual

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)

Buying and Selling Wirtual

