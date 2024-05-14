Horizen (ZEN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $122.29 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $122.29 million and $6.46 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $8.16 or 0.00013251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00052896 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00035952 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,990,900 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.