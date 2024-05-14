Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Vise Technologies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 309,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,281,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $102.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,107. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.31.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

