ERC20 Price Reaches $0.0376 on Major Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 58.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 83.1% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $42.44 million and approximately $53,159.76 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010890 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001365 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,585.01 or 1.00035297 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012806 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008124 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.06966566 USD and is down -37.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $11,491.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

