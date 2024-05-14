D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys New Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,095,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055,172 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,738,000 after purchasing an additional 577,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 599.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,657 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,107,000 after buying an additional 186,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,786,000 after purchasing an additional 211,395 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.67.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.65. 720,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,184. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $164.99.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 29.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Recommended Stories

