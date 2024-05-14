D Orazio & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,580,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 40,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.2896 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 6.4%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.