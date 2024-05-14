D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 6,933 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Quad/Graphics in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 17.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 258.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 52,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $6.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $248.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $787.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.40 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is presently -16.00%.

QUAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Quad/Graphics from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

