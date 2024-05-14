Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $399-407 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.27 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.55-4.85 EPS.

Boot Barn Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.03. 1,661,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,572. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

