D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New $98,000 Investment in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,172 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,392.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

SMFG stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. 576,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,701. The stock has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.