Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $70.00 million and approximately $64,324.62 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,111,561,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,111,511,061 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04562557 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $95,406.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

