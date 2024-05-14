M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $17.08 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,454 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in AT&T by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 260,613 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $17.28. 15,868,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,911,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

