Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,025 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $63,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,138. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average is $76.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

