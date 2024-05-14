D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $202,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 3.3 %

Seagate Technology stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.22. 2,353,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,187. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.21, a PEG ratio of 260.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.95 and its 200-day moving average is $84.68. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

