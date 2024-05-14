Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 821,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,720 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $64,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,025,000. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $814,000. EQ LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $225,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.97. 1,126,418 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.