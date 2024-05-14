Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 815,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 856,931 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $65,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johns Hopkins University boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,906 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,134.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,379,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,909.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 314,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 299,286 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,830,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,202,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.73. 3,849,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,179. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.55. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.