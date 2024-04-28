T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Down 26.3% in April

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
T&D Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of T&D stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $8.16. 25,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,037. T&D has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.
T&D Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than T&D
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for T&D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T&D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.