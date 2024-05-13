Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Update

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 714,400 shares, an increase of 86.2% from the April 15th total of 383,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,144.0 days.

Tokyu Fudosan Stock Performance

Shares of TTUUF stock remained flat at $7.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65. Tokyu Fudosan has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $8.13.

About Tokyu Fudosan

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

Further Reading

