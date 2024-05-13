Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) CFO Sells $120,611.92 in Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $120,611.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,801.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SKWD stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.44. 396,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,267. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKWD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,390,000 after purchasing an additional 790,826 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,393,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

