Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Up 133.3% in April

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Toyota Industries Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of TYIDY traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.81. 1,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,329. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.31. Toyota Industries has a 12-month low of $58.37 and a 12-month high of $106.84.
Toyota Industries Company Profile
