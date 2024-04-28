McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 74,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,989,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 17,140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,505 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.41.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

MCD stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,636,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,426. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.68 and a 200 day moving average of $281.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

