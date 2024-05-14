Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,799,193 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,107,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,799,193 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $64,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PayPal by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after buying an additional 2,616,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,930 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,533,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,395,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,030,000 after purchasing an additional 864,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,493,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,979,154. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

