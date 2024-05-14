Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $556,000 Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,744,000 after acquiring an additional 344,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,594,000 after purchasing an additional 330,206 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,517,000 after buying an additional 269,130 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 929,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,545,000 after buying an additional 190,330 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 52,466.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,675,000 after acquiring an additional 175,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $559.63. 499,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,780. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $557.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.63. The company has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.67 and a 1-year high of $629.38.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

