Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Short Interest Up 102.0% in April

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a growth of 102.0% from the April 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 715.0 days.
Talanx Price Performance
Shares of TNXXF remained flat at C$78.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.90. Talanx has a one year low of C$78.80 and a one year high of C$78.80.
Talanx Company Profile
