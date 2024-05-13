Insider Selling: Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Sells 5,955 Shares of Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Peterson Byrne sold 5,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $90,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,580.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Spok Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 143,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,868. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $298.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.91 million during the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.93%.

Spok Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPOK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Spok by 0.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 455,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Spok by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spok by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Spok by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Spok by 439.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

(Get Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

Read More

