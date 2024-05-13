Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on U. Piper Sandler upgraded Unity Software from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.50 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Shares of U stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,220,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,774,150. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,435,602.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,397.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,435,602.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 442,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,479.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,917 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,820. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $669,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Unity Software by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

